A&L Tunesday: Sept. 10

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It appears that Sept. 6 was a great day in music history. Music fans got a new punk album and two alternative-indie albums from some pretty iconic artists, all within the span of 24 hours. So whether you want to listen to these select songs or binge the entire albums like I did, you’re in for a treat this Tunesday.

“I Destroyed Disco” by The Dare (September 6)

I caught myself absent-mindedly nodding my head to the beat of several of the tracks of The Dare’s new album, “What’s Wrong With New York?” but “I Destroyed Disco” completely transported me to my mind’s very own dance punk music video. The song’s combination of cheeky lyrics and in-your-face bass that Harrison Patrick Smith somehow can’t seem to hear certainly made a ruckus. It made for both a chaotic and cool listening experience. As put by New York Times writer Foster Kamer, the entire album is full of “cheek” and is about “being young and hedonistic in New York.” So if that’s your vibe, I’d suggest hitting play on this song, if not the entire album.

“Running Out Of Time” by Ashe (September 6)

In an album full of sad-sounding songs, this one off of Ashe’s “Willson” album sounds a bit more hopeful, even though its lyrics are nearly as cynical as all the others. It almost takes on an ’80s feel with her belting out that main line — “I’m runnin’ out of time!” the way perhaps Pat Benetar of Heart did in so many of her songs. In an article for Forbes, Ashe said that this song revealed a vulnerable side of her as she “delves into self-exploration and independence.”

“Guitar Song” By Rex Orange County (September 6)

I found Rex Orange County’s new “The Alexander Technique” to be mellow and melodic, much like his other albums. Reflecting on the vibe, Rex, aka Alexander O’Connor, told Billboard he took his time with this one and didn’t allow himself to feel rushed, resulting in a 16-track collection. “Guitar Song,” his second track, is so much more than what it advertises. While it does start off as a soft voice accompanied by gentle strumming and picking, it later fades into soulful, playful jazz — a tune perfect to play while on a sunset drive or to listen to from a comfy couch in a warmly lit room.