Christian Scriptures, Heritage are an opportunity, not a nuisance

By Michael Aguilar | Photo Editor

Baylor University is rooted in Christian beliefs and values, but that doesn’t mean you have to be Christian or religious to attend. The Baylor admissions process doesn’t discriminate based on religion or lack thereof. However, all undergraduates are required to complete two religion courses, Christian Scriptures and Christian Heritage — view these courses as an opportunity, not just a requirement.

There has been much discussion on whether or not Baylor should require these classes, with many students expressing their desire to opt out of the courses. Generally, there are two reasons why a student may feel this way.

Firstly, the student is already a Christian and does not feel they need to learn more about something they are already familiar with. Secondly, the student sees these courses to be a complete waste of time because they are not part of the Christian religion.

Whichever group you find yourself in, know that these classes are not designed to covert you to Christianity. Instead, they use history and scripture as building blocks to create a foundation and establish what you believe. The most valuable thing these classes provide is context. Think of them as “Christianity 101” classes.

To the Christians taking the class, there is always more to learn about your faith.

To anyone who is not of the Christian faith, the class is still worth your while. Oftentimes, Baylor can seem like an echo chamber full of Christians who have no points of contention with each other. By allowing other worldviews into the discussion, a dialogue can begin that edifies students on both fronts.

Taking these classes allowed me to feel comfortable asking my Christian colleagues questions about their faith and their understanding.

Besides, there’s nothing wrong about learning more about something that does not align with your beliefs. In fact, it would be wise to be inquisitive and to engage in these discussions to better understand one another. To know the history of something doesn’t mean you stand with it. Reading and studying American history doesn’t make you a patriot. Reading and studying the Bible doesn’t make you a believer.

As students, our goal should be to expand our knowledge and discover different perspectives to greater our worldview. We should welcome things that challenge our beliefs and make us think critically.

I remember during my freshman year, I would stay up late in my dorm reading writings from the early church fathers, sermons from Billy Graham and of course Martin Luther’s “95 Theses.” I grew fascinated with the evolution of Christian thought over time.

Taking Christian Scriptures and Christian Heritage is where my interest in studying theology began.

So regardless of where you stand, take advantage of the intelligent professors in the Department of Religion who can introduce you to a foundation of Christian thought.

It’s a wonderful opportunity to engage with your classmates and start an edifying conversation on Baylor’s campus.