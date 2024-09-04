Close Menu
    Eat out less, gain the benefits

    Rory Dulock
    Michael Aguilar | Photo Editor

    By Rory Dulock | Staff Writer

    Within the last year, I have realized that my enjoyment of eating out did not outweigh the consequences. I spent way too much money, developed unhealthy eating habits and in turn, I did not enjoy eating out anymore.

    In my head, eating out here and there would be cheaper than making a big grocery run at the store. I was proven wrong after my bank statement came in — yikes. After receiving my bank statement, I was quick to learn that spending roughly $10 per meal added up more quickly than I thought. A report done by the Education Data Initiative concluded that college students spend on average $410 a month eating off-campus. I did not spend that much, but I was close.

    After doing the math, I realized it would have been much cheaper to do grocery runs than to go Cane’s a few times a week. Not to mention, it would have been much healthier in terms of my diet.

    A Worldmetrics report released last month had alarming results for college students’ diets and eating habits. Four of the statistics that stood out was that 70% of college students reported regularly eating fast food and 42% of college students reported eating out multiple times a week. Only 10% of college students eat the recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables; 40% of college students consume sugary beverages daily. I am unfortunately a part of those statistics, and I know many of you who are reading this also fall under the statistics as well.

    Go to H-E-B or ALDI and pick out foods that are affordable and easy to make, yet healthy. Having healthier eating habits may even improve your academic performance — you never know until you try.

    Unless you want to spend way too much money, develop unhealthy eating habits and not enjoy eating out with friends anymore, I recommend that you eat out less.

    Rory Dulock is a freshman from Lindsay, Texas, who is majoring in journalism with an emphasis in news-editorial. In her first year of the Lariat, she is excited to collaborate with the other staff members and learn how the publication process works. After graduation, she plans to get her masters in journalism and go on to write for a news agency.

