Late Night spurs new connections

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

Coming to college may be a scary experience for new students, sometimes even for those returning. We often think we will be best friends with our freshman dorm roommates throughout our college career, but what if something changes?

There are plenty of ways to get involved with student life on campus, but we get too comfortable with the friends we live with because it’s easy. However, expanding your circle and stepping out of your comfort zone to meet others is what college is all about.

If you have hobbies you’d like to continue, activities you’d like to pursue, organizations you’d like to join or service opportunities you’d like to learn more about, you can find all of them at Late Night.

When I was a freshman, I became close with my roommates but found myself wanting to be more involved. There are so many opportunities for new students to click with others, but it’s all about wanting to go out and try new things on your own. Don’t let your current friends stop you from making new ones.

Baylor holds one amazing night where everyone comes together to meet others, eat good food and discover clubs no one has ever heard of. We call this Late Night.

This year, Late Night offers over 250 student organizations for you to choose from. From 9 to 11:30 p.m. this Friday, you have the opportunity to meet and talk with clubs, fraternities and sororities while participating in games and trying foods from local vendors.

Andy VanZanten, assistant director of student involvement, said Late Night is a great time to meet representatives from many different student organizations.

“Late Night is an event that showcases a variety of ways students can get involved on campus,” VanZanten said. “Participants will be able to learn more about intramurals and sports clubs, see sports club demonstrations, play some dodgeball and glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and meet representatives from many of our student organizations. If you are looking for ways to get involved during your time at Baylor, you’ll find them at Late Night.”

Not sure what you are looking for? No problem. There are organizations found in three locations: The McLane Student Life Center, Bill Daniel Student Center and Russell Gym. This is a great way to walk around and look at all of the booths without feeling overwhelmed and crammed with hundreds of other students.

Although Greek rush isn’t until the Spring, freshmen may want to look into sororities and fraternities during the Fall to familiarize themselves with each group and form connections with current members.

Alpha Chi Omega member Irene Russon advised girls looking to rush to be themselves.

“Hang out with the girls reaching out to you, be yourself and show interest in all the chapters,” Russon said. “You may not feel connected to any sorority in the beginning, but it’s always best to have an open mind when thinking about rush week. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket — get to know everyone.”

When it comes to clubs and organizations, there are so many opportunities that you’re guaranteed to find one that you love. Whether it’s sports, theater, arts, life group or just a fun extracurricular, there’s a club for you.

Club sports are great for those wanting to continue playing a sport as a hobby without the huge commitment to college teams. They’re usually very flexible with your academic schedules and mindful of other extracurriculars you’re involved in.

Club baseball President Ben Lee said that he’s made valuable friendships through joining.

“The best part of club baseball is the brotherhood,” Lee said. “It’s a great way to come out and have fun, making friendships with people you once didn’t know and sharing your love for a sport. We often go to church together, eat and hang out outside of baseball.”

So whether you’re looking for a couple of friends or a whole group of them, Late Night is where the magic happens and friendships form. Take a leap of faith and try something new — you may end up liking it.