No. 24 Bears snag second at The ‘Mo’ Morial tournament

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

The 24th-ranked Bears traveled down Highway 6 this week to participate in The “Mo” Morial tournament hosted by the Traditions Club at No. 3 Texas A&M in Bryan. The field saw a renewal of former Big 12 rivalries with the Aggies and Missouri among those challenging the No. 24-ranked Bears.

Baylor finished second overall in the tournament behind Texas A&M, bringing home their 10th top-five finish in 11 appearances so far this season. The quality finish was fueled by senior Bridget Boczar, who finished second overall with a three-over-par score on the weekend.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Bridget for having her best finish at Baylor, finishing tied for second,” head coach Jay Goble said.

Baylor had three players claim top-10 finishes, with junior Charlotte Brook and sophomore Malena Castro who placed seventh and eighth respectively. Brook posted a five-over score on the tournament as Castro followed right behind with six-over on the week.

“I have the same [pride] for Charlotte,” Goble said. “She has not really been in the lineup all year. She really showed us a lot this week and showed us that she’s a gamer. And, of course, Malena finds a way to sneak into the top 10 as well.”

In the second round Tuesday, Baylor posted a two-under 286, the only sub-par team score of the event. The day was led by Brook’s tournament-low score of 68. The Bears entered the final day in first with a three-shot lead over Texas A&M.

The final round tested the Bears’ endurance as they sought to close the day with a tournament win. A rocky start on Wednesday saw the team slip to seven-over through the first four holes, allowing the Aggies to take the lead.

Castro provided late-round heroics to maintain the top-two finish. The sophomore chipped in for an eagle on the 15th and carded a birdie on the first hole to keep Baylor within striking distance.

The Bears finished just three strokes behind Texas A&M, outlasting Missouri and Kansas to secure the runner-up spot.

The squad now shifts its focus to the postseason. With five Big 12 teams currently ranked in the top 25, the Bears believe the conference title is up for grabs.

“I think the Big 12 Championships are wide open,” Goble said. “There’s a bunch of us in that 15-to-25 range that could all do it.”

Next up, the Bears will travel to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship, which runs from April 23-25 at the Dallas Athletic Club.