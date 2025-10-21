From pin to green, Baylor golf finds fall success

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

Fairways are found, hole-outs are happening and new tees are being teed up as Baylor’s golf programs search for success this season.

Women’s golf has hit its stride midway through the fall semester, finishing in the top five of multiple recent tournaments.

After opening the season with a second-place finish at the Folds of Honor Collegiate tournament, the Bears headed to Franklin, Tenn., for the Mason Rudolph Championship. They finished fifth, led by sophomore Malena Castro, who shot a career-best five-under 66 on the second day of the tournament. Castro finished sixth overall in the player field and was only one stroke off from tying Baylor’s all-time best single round score.

They opened October with a third top-five team finish, taking home fourth at the Prairie Dunes Invitational in Hutchinson, Kan. Junior Illinois transfer Yurang Li was stellar, claiming second in the player field on the backs of a 71 and 72 in the two-day event. Li lost the tournament to Florida graduate player Megan Propeck by only one stroke as Propeck shot a three-under 67 for her final round.

Castro continued to be a highlight for the Bears, posting another top-15 finish in the player field. She shot a 72 on the first day and a 73 on the second to claim 14th place.

Senior standout Silje Ohma did not compete at the Prarie Dunes Invitational, allowing junior Pepperdine transfer Charlotte Brook to make her debut in the green and gold. She finished in the top 40 of the 78-player field.

The Bears continue their path of success this week at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational in Kauai, Hawaii.

– – –

Following an 11th-place performance at the Folds of Honors Invitational, the men’s team has struggled to find its footing. The team again failed to finish in the top 10 at the Fighting Illini Invitational, finishing 14th out of 15 teams.

Despite senior Jonas Appel’s efforts to keep Baylor competitive in the three-day event, shooting 71–70–72, several scores above 75 kept the Bears from seeing any sort of success out of the tournament.

On the heels of back-to-back disappointing performances, the Bears hit their stride to open October, earning their first top-five finish since fall 2024 with a fifth-overall placement.

Appel led the way for the Bears, shooting a career-best 66, three strokes off from the university record. The star senior followed his elite opening round with an even 72 and a one-under 71 to finish 11th in the 87-man field. The Bears only recorded one score above 75 on the weekend.

The men’s team will seek to maintain its newfound momentum when it heads to Tulsa, Okla., for the two-day Clerico tournament Oct. 27 and 28.