Star golfer Ohma readies for last ride

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

Silje Ohma is one of the best golfers in Baylor history. The All-Big 12 senior is looking to make the most out of her final season in green and gold.

“We will focus on one tournament at a time throughout the season, but the goal is definitely to win the national championship,” Ohma said.

Ohma’s time with the Bears has been filled with success. She set the team freshman record in stroke average in 2022, posting a 71.90 — the third-best single-season mark in program history.

Setting records is nothing new for Ohma. She also holds the lowest single-round score in the history of the program, recording a 65 in the final round of her first tournament for the Bears. She repeated the score to open the 2025-26 season, finishing with a 70-yard hole out on the 18th hole at the Folds of Honor Collegiate Invitational Sept. 8-10.

“It’s definitely cool to get to hold those records,” Ohma said. “But I don’t really know what it is myself to be honest. Sometimes the putts start to drop, and that’s when the scores get low.”

Now a veteran for the Bears, Ohma has experienced her fair share of adversity on the course and is figuring out how to handle the parity of golf.

“It takes time to get back to earth in between rounds,” Ohma said. “It’s always hard when you play great golf one round to not go back out there and compare everything to the day before. You have to stay focused in the moment.”

At the beginning of her final season for the Bears, Ohma has her sights set on winning the mental battle.

“When I play poorly, it’s not my ability of hitting the golf ball that disappears,” Ohma said. “It’s all about what is happening in my head, which will be very important for me this year.”

Ohma grew up in Bergen, a city of nearly 300,000 people on the southwest coast of Norway. Moving to Texas for her collegiate career was both a major decision and adjustment.

“When choosing colleges, I drew a line on a map for how far north and south I wanted to be,” Ohma said. “Growing up in Norway, I wanted to get away from bad and cold weather.”

She also noted how her relationship with the Bears’ coaching staff, and particularly with head coach Jay Goble, drew her to Baylor.

“I had really great connections with the coaches and with Jay,” Ohma said. “They made me want to be a part of all of this.”

Ohma, now facing the final curtain of her successful college career, will help lead a Baylor team on the heels of six straight national championship appearances. This year, she wants to bring the trophy back to Waco.

“The expectation is that we go into every tournament and play as well as we can,” Ohma said. “The goal is to win every tournament I play in, obviously, but overall I want to be as well-prepared as I can be for the national championship at the end of the year.”

Goble has repeatedly praised Ohma’s winning mentality.

“[Golf] is a difficult sport with ups and downs, and she understands that,” Goble said. “Anybody who tells you they have it figured out is lying … Silje does a good job finding success while also balancing the difficulty of the sport.”

Following her final season in the green and gold, Ohma hopes to pursue her dream of playing professional golf.

“I want to turn professional and see where it can take me,” Ohma said. “I will most likely start back in Europe. It will be important for me to continue playing and getting more practice in this last year before I make that jump, though.”

Ohma has become a fan-favorite over her four years with the Bears. As this chapter of her life comes to a close, she says the feeling is mutual.

“My time here has been amazing,” Ohma said. The friends I’ve made here and the people I’ve met, only good words. I don’t even know how to express it. I wouldn’t be who I am today without Baylor.”

Ohma and the Bears will continue their season Oct. 6 in the Prairie Dunes Invitational in Hutchinson, Kan.