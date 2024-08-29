Camping and country stars: Camp Fimfo set to host two day music festival

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Camp Fimfo will host a two-day “camp out concert series” festival on Oct. 11-12. The festival will take place at the Waco campgrounds, located at 1000 Chickadee Ln.

There will also be a “pre-party” on Oct. 10, located outside of Squirrely’s Tavern, according to Sales and Experience Manager Brian Crownover. Tickets start at $39 for one-day general admission passes and $10 for a parking pass, which is required for anyone not staying at the campgrounds.

According to the website, the lineup for Oct. 11 will include Hannah Dasher, A Thousand Horses and Travis Tritt. On the 12th, it will include Kody West, LANCO and Chris Lane.

The festival is catered to people of all ages, including children, which is why Camp Fimfo has decided to offer early performance times from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, Crownover said.

Camp Fimfo will also be hosting multiple vendors, such as Main Event, Sendero Provisions Co. and The Bear Mountain, which will include a variety of games, merch and family fun, he said. Multiple food trucks have yet to be announced at the festival.

Camp Fimfo offers multiple amenities for guests staying at the park such as cabanas, a pool bar, pickleball and a water park, according to the website.

“It’s really just a fun kind of hangout,” Crownover said. “Just a good, solid, fun weekend, and hopefully, we get some good weather in October.”

Crownover said that Camp Fimfo began planning for this festival in January and brought on Jayson Entertainment Group to help them acquire talent and bring the events to life. According to their website, Jayson Entertainment Group is a live entertainment company based in Nashville, TN, that helps companies acquire talent and plan out festivals.

Aaron Green, talent buyer and producer for Jayson Entertainment Group, said that what makes this festival unique is the beautiful scenery and amenities. With multiple campsites, cabins, RV hookups and activities for the entire family, this festival is not only easily accessible but also affordable, he said.

“It’s a really cool place to catch a show and catch a festival because you can camp, you can stay in the cabin and go to the waterpark during the day until set time starts,” Green said. “So it’s kind of an all-ages type environment; it’s a comfortable place to bring your kids and have fun and take them to a show, a little bit different than a lot of mega festivals are.”

Green said that they have helped put on multiple shows with Camp Fimfo and that having festivals at a campground is a highly untapped market that ultimately makes this event enjoyable for the attendees.

“A lot of people like camping, a lot of people like cabins, that kind of almost a staycation, is kind of a little niche that’s not tackled enough in the festival business,” Green said. “And that’s kind of what we’re currently tackling.”