Do you really need another trendy water bottle?

By Rachel Chiang | Assistant News Editor

Last month, I saw a TikTok where a girl was showing off her wall stacked from floor to ceiling with Stanley cups in varying colors. The comments on the videos were mixed, some jealous that she had so many and others stating that they could barely afford their groceries.

That video was part of a trend on social media for people to show off their “overconsumption” habits. Some showed off multiple tubes of mascara they owned or meticulously-organized pantries filled with cutely-labeled plastic containers. Regardless, it made me realize just how often we consume products, especially those introduced to us through trendy advertising schemes and a pressure to fit in.

Growing up with Asian-American immigrant parents in a single-income household, I was taught to be frugal and conservative with money and spending habits. Too cold or hot? Wear more or less clothes. Want to shower? Leave a bucket by the drain to collect water you can flush the toilet with later.

While my family has been financially blessed throughout the years, being in a single-income household meant making smart financial decisions. My parents and grandparents always had creative solutions by often reusing household items and using appliances until their lifespans expire. For instance, my grandma has an electric fan that she bought in the 1950s that still works — and I am pretty sure the rice cooker we own is older than I am.

Especially among our current generation, aesthetics have a strong influence in identity and social status. We are willing to spend more on cute room décor or a branded piece of clothing. While I believe splurging every now and then is fine, we often put too much value on hopping onto new trends and sporting certain brands. There could be so much money saved if we refrained from buying the new trendy item just because it is popular or aesthetically pleasing.

The cost of living and inflation is on the rise and makes it impossible for young Americans to buy homes. How can we alleviate some of the financial burdens?

The easiest solution we can do is learn to buy less things. Corporations know how to market and appeal to their audiences. They hop onto trends and social media to sell products and convince the buyer that it will change their life. Companies too often exploit their consumers knowing they will pay egregious prices for a product that cost them less than half that to make.

This is not to say when a new item is needed to properly invest in a product that will last. But it is important to consider what you already have and discern whether a new purchase is needed.

For those moving into a new apartment or dorm this fall, take a second and consider the items you have around your house. That could be décor, appliances, clothes or miscellaneous items. Ask yourself: how many of this particular item do I have? Do I need that many? Can I live without it? Did I simply buy this because it was popular at the time? You could save yourself a couple dollars to splurge on a late-night meal and even find some items you can donate to a thrift store or shelter.

I’m not trying to sit on a high horse as I tell you this — I am guilty too. I love to thrift and buy clothes that I don’t need and often find myself owning multiple pairs of items that are essentially the same. But it is nice to have a reminder to stop ourselves from making impulsive purchases or buying something just for the brand.

Once we stop making poor purchasing decisions, we will ultimately find more money in our bank accounts and use those dollars for meaningful purchases that benefit us in other ways.