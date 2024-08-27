Here’s how student government really works

By Josh Siatkowski | Staff Writer

Baylor’s student government has been around for a long time. Dating all the way back to 1914, it could be the oldest student organization on campus, depending on who you ask. But even with its long history and a number of notable achievements such as voting to desegregate Baylor’s campus back in 1955, it can be hard to summarize what student government actually does.

What is Student Government?

Student government, despite its name, is not best defined as a governing body. According to primary staff advisor Tanner Vickers, it’s really an “advocacy group that acts on behalf of the undergraduate student body.”

Student government is just one of multiple advocacy groups on Baylor’s campus. Vickers said there are many comparable organizations that work for various demographics on Baylor’s campus. Alongside student government, groups such as Faculty Senate, the Graduate Student Association and Staff Council form a “web of shared governance,” Vickers said.

What is the student government allocation fund?

The student government Allocation Fund (SGAF) is available to all organizations or departments seeking funding for a campus-wide event. The total amount of the SGAF is over $400 thousand per year, and over $90 thousand per semester come straight from student fees.

How is student government structured?

Baylor’s student government is modeled after the U.S. government. Three branches — legislative, executive and judiciary — comprise the organization, and they all act somewhat similarly to their federal counterparts.

The legislative branch is made up of 52 senators — 13 from each class — and headed by the internal vice president. Each senator also serves on or chairs one committee: Academic Affairs, Campus Improvements and Affairs, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Finance, Operations and Procedures or Public Relations

Each committee reviews and votes on relevant legislation before the entire student senate votes.

There is also the Senate Executive Council (SEC), which is composed of committee chairs and the internal vice president. The SEC decides on policy within the legislative branch itself.

According to Vickers, the executive branch acts as “the administrators of student government.”

Though most notably including the student body president, the executive branch is full of other elected and appointed members.

The student body president acts as the main liaison between Baylor’s student body and internal and external institutions and individuals.

Just below the president is the external vice president. The external cice president is responsible for coordinating with organizations inside and outside of Baylor.

Aside from these two officers, which are elected each spring, there is also an expansive list of cabinet members, who are appointed by the president and work alongside them. Cabinet positions include:

1. Chief of Staff: Supervises all members of the Executive Office,

2. Director of Student Government Policy: Helps to advance the policy positions for the Student Body President,

3. Student Government Treasurer: Helps to ensure that Student Government is following its budget,

4. Attorney General: Advises the president over constitutional issues and ensures that SGAF funds are being used as promised,

5. Communications Director: Communicates the executive branch’s activities to external sources and oversees the director of social media, press secretary, photographer, director of graphic design and videographer,

6. Student Government Secretary: Ensures the smooth operation of the Office of the Student Body President,

7. Director of Student Faith: Acts as liaison between the student body and Baylor Spiritual Life,

8. Director of Diversity: Works to develop policies that promote a more diverse campus.

Class officers such as class presidents and class treasurers are also part of the executive cabinet.

The judiciary branch, not to be confused with the federal government’s judicial branch, is made up of the members of the student court, a court of seven justices and two clerks. Like the U.S. Supreme Court, student court also interprets the student government constitution and determines the constitutionality of student government legislation.

The judiciary branch also hears disputes between student organizations, between a student and an organization and even between students. However, Vickers said these hearings are uncommon.

But this branch is best known for one thing — its partnership with Baylor Parking Services. Students who receive a parking ticket can appeal the fine through a hearing in student court.

How does Student Government pass legislation?

Unlike the federal government, student government can’t just internally come to an agreement and pass policy that the university must adhere to. But it’s also not powerless. The legislative process, though requiring a few more steps, can still bring a lot of change on campus.

“Student government has to work externally and internally,” Vickers said.

On the external side, student government members who want to create legislation have to communicate with the university departments who would be responsible to enact the changes made by the legislation.

For example, if a student senator wanted to create a bill that added more benches on Baylor’s campus, he or she would have to speak to Baylor’s grounds crew and university planners, essentially pitching the idea of adding more benches.

Only after these departments are on board can the internal work of convincing other senators to approve the bill in multiple stages of voting.

Firstly, the bill is voted on by the members of its relevant committee. If a majority is reached, then the bill goes out to the entire senate, where it requires either a majority or two-thirds vote, depending on the bill.

Because legislation is agreed upon by university administration beforehand, the actual passing of the bill is like “the rubber stamp of the work that’s already occurred,” Vickers said. When a bill is voted on by Student Senate, it’s essentially ready to be enacted by the university, pending the Senate’s decision.

The executive branch can also enact policy. Vickers said these executive initiatives are “a little more agile” than their legislative counterparts, and they can also bring about significant improvements to campus. Though the budget for executive initiatives is significantly smaller than the $400 thousand Student Government Allocation Fund, it has brought about things like the Waco to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport shuttle.

What are the types of legislation that Student Government passes?

Student Senate has five different types of bills: Senate improvements, resolutions, supports, enactments and allocations.

Westport, Conn. sophomore Spencer Yim is the chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. Yim said the most common of the five are Senate allocations. They’re passed whenever a student organization’s request for SGAF funding is approved.

“Senate allocations are the vehicle by which funds are appropriated to student groups,” Yim said.

Senate improvements are bills that include capital investment for campus. Yim said one of the most common uses of this type of bill is the improvement and addition of sidewalks.

Senate resolutions are really a formality, according to Yim and Vickers. They essentially confirm the new policy that the sponsoring senator would have already convinced university administration to enact.

Senate supports are formal announcement of student government’s support for a person or cause. For example, Vickers said student government released a senate support for Scott Drew when Baylor won the National Championship in 2021.

Finally, Senate enactments are changes to internal student government internal documents, like the constitution and senate bylaws.

How can I join student government?

For current freshmen, senate elections will take place in the fall. Non-freshmen interested in running for Senate will have to wait until general elections in spring.

All officer positions (president, internal vice president, external vice president) must serve in student government for two semesters before running.

Executive cabinet positions are filled through an application process, but applications are currently closed. Emails will be sent to the student body regarding vacancies.

To learn more, reach out to Tanner Vickers at Tanner_VIckers@Baylor.edu.