Grants up for grabs: StuGov opens applications for leadership development grants

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

Baylor student government is aiming to support college students and campus organizations who exhibit leadership skills with its new leadership development grants. The application is open to students and organizations who are under 25 years old and wish to further pursue their ambitions with additional funding. The deadline to apply is May 31.

Fort Worth senior and student senator Gabriela Vela said her branch was tasked with increasing leadership across campus with the help of the Student Government Allocation Fund.

“There has been a noticeable decrease in youth leadership on Baylor’s campus following the year 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vela said. “So, our job is to motivate students to think about ways they can lead more in the Baylor and Waco community.”

Kimberly Black, director for student leadership development, said while leadership is a big word and idea, it is a value that is consistent with Baylor’s core mission.

“Baylor graduates are oriented toward global leadership, and our job is to allow students to make good on this promise by providing them with the proper resources to do so,” Black said. “There is only so much you can learn from proximity of information, and this grant now opens up the ability for students to have the chance to lead while also learning about who they are as leaders, what they value and how they can be congruent with leaders in greater society when they get their diploma.”

In the application process, Vela said her team is looking for students and organizations who show philanthropic focus, civic engagement and a desire to increase youth leadership.

“Our main goal is to fund anything we think meets our criteria with full reign, when it fits, so that more organizations and individuals can be eligible for receiving money,” Vela said. “We want to hear from anyone in the Waco or Baylor community who feels like they or their organization needs a financial pick-me-up in order to continue thriving as a leader in the community.”

The total amount for the grants is not known as of now, and student government will not be able to release that number until the grants are distributed.

“Each student’s tuition fee contributes to the Student Government Allocation Fund,” the website reads. “This is approximately $90,000 per semester in addition to university funding. Student Senate has appropriating power as to whom this money is to be allocated.”

For those who are uncertain about how to create a compelling presentation for why they think they or their organization deserve a portion of the fund, Black said they can reach out to Baylor leadership, which is happy to assist them in the application process.

“We want to amplify the voices of students,” Black said. “This includes a diverse group of students and organizations, so we are making ourselves as accessible as possible for those with questions or concerns.”

The application can be found on the student government website under the Student Government Allocation Fund. Completed applications should be sent to gabi_vela2@baylor.edu.