Education Career Fair highlights job opportunities for future teachers, administrators

By Cameron Mccollum | Reporter

The Baylor Career Center hosted its annual Education Career Fair Thursday, with over 60 school districts with public, private and charter school recruiters. The opportunity was open to education majors and all students interested in pursuing a career in education.

Lexi English, a senior career success professional for the Baylor Career Center, planned and organized the fair. English said she began preparing for it by reaching out to school districts during the fall semester.

“I have more than 60 that are available to come, and I am really excited to say that although most of them are in Texas, we do have some that are coming from the West Coast and the East Coast,” English said. “I try to make sure that public, private and charter schools are all represented because I know our students are looking for a variety of opportunities. I think it is important for them to know what is out there.”

English said the event is held during the spring semester because that is the time of year when the largest cohort of School of Education interns graduate. However, the event is open to all students.

“This particular career fair is one that is geared toward anybody who wants to work in the field of education,” English said. “We are not only looking for teachers but other types of administrative roles.”

English said the event also extended invitations to students at McLennan Community College and Tarleton State University, as well as members of the Waco community.

Karen Marshall, the Killeen ISD fine arts director, said they have been coming to the Education Career Fair for many years because they are just down the road and numerous students are interested in staying in the area.

“We love Baylor because the students are all so very well prepared for the job market, and there are a lot of students here, where teaching jobs have not enough candidates,” Marshall said. “We always like our Baylor candidates.”

Spring senior Cecilia Vihn said the variety of school districts attending the fair made her more interested in exploring the opportunities.

“Even though I am graduating in December, I know that there are a lot of possible internships for even the summer, so I am just keeping my options nice and open,” Vihn said.

The Education Career Fair, which was held in the Hurd Welcome Center, brought many job and internship opportunities.

“Whether it will be public or private, teachers are needed all over the place,” English said. “We never know who is retiring, who is moving on, who is getting out of it, and so there are a plethora of opportunities available.”