A&L Tunesday: Feb. 5

After the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, the music world is reeling from the annual snubs and historic wins. Here’s some of the best music that came out this week, with some familiar names and some new faces to keep an eye out for.

“Burning Down the House” by Paramore (Jan. 31)





Technically, this one isn’t really new at all. Paramore joined A24’s Talking Heads tribute project, “Stop Making Sense,” with this cover of one of the band’s most iconic songs. Paramore brought its own style with Hayley Williams’ recognizable and signature vocals but still remained true to the song’s roots. It’s just as weird, quirky and wonderful as ever.



“Cigarettes & Wine (feat. Holly Humberstone)” by Del Water Gap (Jan. 31)





Del Water Gap is one of the best in the indie pop sphere right now. Every song he puts out is a certified banger, and his voice matches perfectly with that of Holly Humberstone. Lyrically, “Cigarettes & Wine” is super strong, asking the question of whether long distance can work, and it sees the two singers grappling with change.



“Turn the Lights Back On” by Billy Joel (Feb. 1)





“Turn the Lights Back On” is Billy Joel’s first song in decades, and he made his triumphant return to recording with a shining performance of the new track at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.



The song takes an introspective look at the last few decades, as Joel questions if his return is too late. I don’t think it is — his voice is as strong as ever, and his songwriting abilities are a welcome refuge from some of the truly awful lyricism we’ve seen in recent years.

“The Feminine Urge” by The Last Dinner Party (Feb. 2)





The Last Dinner Party seems to have come out of nowhere, but you’d better believe they aren’t industry plants. “The Feminine Urge” is unique and eerie but upbeat and floaty. This band has a baroque sense of drama and evokes the exact emotion that would have a woman falling over on a chaise lounge with a paper fan in hand.