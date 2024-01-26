What to Do in Waco: Jan. 26 – Feb. 1

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

We’re almost two weeks through the new semester. If your classes aren’t causing you pain yet, here’s your chance to get out into Waco and see what it has to offer — before all your time is taken up in Moody Memorial Library.

Journey to Space at the Mayborn Museum | Jan. 27 through April 21 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Drive | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | $10 admission | Live like an astronaut at the Mayborn Museum and experience what it’s like to see space up close.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 27 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Jan. 27 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Jan. 29 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

The Darkest Light: A Photography Exhibition | Weekdays | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Martin Museum, 60 Baylor Ave. | This photography exhibition explores eclipses throughout history in celebration of the total solar eclipse that will happen in April.

A New Moon Rises | Through April 14 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Drive | $10 admission | Landscape images captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera will be on display at the Mayborn Museum, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the moon.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.