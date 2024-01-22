A&L Tunesday: Jan. 22

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

The indie music world was busy this week. There’s new music from festival favorites like Declan McKenna and Noah Kahan as well as alternative pop kings Bleachers.

“Tiny Moves” by Bleachers (Jan. 17)





Upbeat and catchy, “Tiny Moves” is the newest from Bleachers. Lead singer Jack Antonoff praises his love over a synth-heavy beat. It’s a very danceable track, as proven by its music video, which was directed by actress Margaret Qualley — the song’s muse and wife of Antonoff.

“Sadness As A Gift” by Adrianne Lenker (Jan. 17)





Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief channels some country sounds on “Sadness As A Gift.” It’s a faithful throwback to old bluegrass and traditional country, with perfectly rhyming lyrics and vocals untouched by autotune. Like much of this genre, “Sadness As A Gift” makes up for what it lacks in percussion with the beautiful use of strings and some light-handed piano.



“Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine” by Declan McKenna (Jan. 18)





This is nothing like the Declan McKenna of “Brazil” and “Why Do You Feel So Down?” “Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine” has a little bit of funk mixed in and is a really interesting listen. Its outro is the most interesting part, with several elements coming together before leaving only one to finish out the track.



“No Caller ID” by Megan Moroney (Jan. 19)





Megan Moroney is one of the best artists who I learned about from TikTok. “No Caller ID” has that disappointed, resigned feeling that matches well with the guitar’s mellow twang, and Moroney’s voice is a textbook example of the raw emotion country music is so famous for. It’s not a complete downer, though — “No Caller ID” takes a turn that makes you sigh with relief.

“Homesick (with Sam Fender)” by Noah Kahan (Jan. 19)





Sam Fender was a perfect choice to be the next feature in Noah Kahan’s string of reworked songs from “Stick Season.” Fender’s strong English accent is an amazing addition to “Homesick,” and his roots, having grown up in an area of England that borders on Ireland, strike a familiar tone to Kahan’s own northern attitude (pun intended).

