Live Nativity scene brings life to Christmas on 5th celebration

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

At Christmas on Fifth, the live Nativity scene reminded students, faculty and families about the true meaning of the Christmas season.

Killeen sophomore Analisse Nicholson is a member of the Baylor theater department and volunteered to play Mary in the Nativity scene. Nicholson said the Nativity scene brought a sense of life to the celebration of Jesus’ birth.

“It was a fun experience getting to recreate such a beautiful scene,” Nicholson said. “It was fun to sit up there and just chat and hang out and see all the people.”

Nicholson said she was honored to be a part of the Nativity scene, as she got to see the realization on children’s faces that Mary and Joseph were real people.

“I think it brings so much life to [the event],” Nicholson said.

Portland, Ore., sophomore Alexander Aguilar said he thought the Nativity scene was special and reminded him why he celebrates Christmas.

“I think it’s more significant that it’s a live Nativity scene instead of like a blowup one,” Aguilar said.

According to the Christmas on Fifth website, the live Nativity scene was a partnership between the Baylor theater department and Young Festival Stage, and both helped build the backdrop and provided actors.

Fort Worth sophomore Rebekah Dunning said the Nativity scene has always been a special and important symbol for her and her family during the holidays.

“I really loved the live Nativity because I got to experience it with my college friends, which was so cool because the Nativity was always an important part of my family’s Christmases,” Dunning said.

Nicholson, Aguilar and Dunning all said they value being able to go to a school that openly celebrates the Nativity and places it as one of the most important parts of Christmas.

“It was really good to see the Nativity and just to get a glimpse of what Christmas is actually about,” Aguilar said.

During an event like Christmas on Fifth, Aguilar said it may be easy to get caught up in the tree lighting and live performances, but it’s nice to remember God’s gift of Jesus during this time.

“I think it just puts the spotlight on Jesus,” Aguilar said.

Dunning said she found so much joy in sharing her faith with her Baylor family.

“It’s really awesome that Baylor has [the Nativity] and just puts Jesus at the heart of Christmas, which is really important to me and important to my faith,” Dunning said.