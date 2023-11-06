A&L Tunesday: Nov. 6

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

There are just two more weeks until Baylor students get to go home for Thanksgiving break. In the meantime, here is some new music to get you over the hump of last-minute exams, projects and mid-semester stress.

“Now And Then” by The Beatles (Nov. 2)





“Now And Then” is The Beatles’ very last song, restored from a decades-old recording of John Lennon with the help of artificial intelligence. It’s a piano ballad — and a very sad one at that. It features the work and voices of all four Beatles, and considering only half of the band is still with us, that’s a feat all on its own.

“Can’t Catch Me Now” by Olivia Rodrigo (Nov. 3)





Olivia Rodrigo is just one in a line of rising pop stars to have written a song for a “Hunger Games” movie soundtrack. She succeeds Taylor Swift and Lorde with “Can’t Catch Me Now” in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which is set to release in theaters on Nov. 17.

“Can’t Catch Me Now” is mystical and mysterious, perfectly capturing the essence of protagonist Lucy Gray Baird, a songstress herself. This song taps into the storyline of Suzanne Collins’ masterful dystopian novels by hinting at President Snow’s failure to kill what Baird stood for — and his ultimate defeat by Katniss Everdeen. Give this song a listen and braid your hair like you did in sixth grade to feel like Katniss herself.

“Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion (Nov. 3)





Megan Thee Stallion proves once again why she’s one of the best female rappers around with “Cobra.” While the lyrics are actually pretty alarming, she hides them underneath an absolutely killer beat. This song goes insane, showcasing Megan’s talent as well as throwing punches at her exes, the media and fake friends. “Cobra” is a must-listen.