‘Love Letters for Kids’ promotes literacy, hope among low-income children

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

The Bears Medical Student Association hosted Love Letters for Kids on Thursday to help expand literacy across the country and give children hope.

According to the organization’s Connect page, volunteers made literacy kits for preschoolers in need to help millions of children from low-income backgrounds who don’t have the tools necessary to learn to read. Each literacy kit included a set of 26 flashcards with the letters of the alphabet and a thoughtful note.

San Antonio senior Isha Khushal, who is on the service committee of the Bears Medical Student Association, said the kits show children that literacy is the doorway to law, medicine, journalism and more.

“I found that giving these kids these opportunities could potentially make them grow and give them a better future,” Khushal said. “I want them to be able to have the opportunities that I had.”

According to Khushal, the flashcards are not only for children to learn to read and write but also for them to discover their passions and have an opportunity to cultivate them.

“I’m just really hoping that these kids can utilize these flashcards and just learn that they love to read or write and that they want to pursue a better education,” Khushal said.

Khushal said the letters also bring children a source of joy.

“Obviously, these kids cannot read, but someone’s going to be reading the note to them,” Khushal said. “[It’s] just something that … can make their day a little bit better.”

Allen Junior Arjun Trehan said he loves participating in Love Letters for Kids because it allows him to form connections with children all across the country.

“There are many kids who just don’t have an education and … don’t have access to resources,” Khushal said. “I think that feeling like they have something of their own, like flashcards, would make them happy.”

Khushal said her personal connection to the cause contributed to her passion for Love Letters for Kids. She said she wants to be able to help children in the same way that she received help to come to Baylor.

“My family comes from … a lower background community, and I know what it’s like to not be able to afford the best things,” Khushal said.

Khushal said many of the children who receive the kits have lost hope, and Love Letters for Kids helps them know they are not alone.

“Giving them that letter, it brings a smile to their face, and it lets them know that there are people there for you,” Khushal said. “There are people who are fighting for you. They’re praying for you.”