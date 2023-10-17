SLIDESHOW: Heart of Texas Rodeo

By
Kassidy Tsikitas
-
Many games and rides at the fair. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
  • Gary Braun, brother of Micky and member of Micky and the Motorcars, harmonizes the song on his harmonica at the Heart of Texas Fair. Kassidy Tsikitas | Photographer
Kassidy Tsikitas
Kassidy Tsikitas is a junior journalism major with a focus in advertising and film minor from New Jersey. This is her second semester at the Lariat. She is most excited to make more memories and gain more experience in photography.

