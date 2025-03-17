Close Menu
    Don’t Feed the Bears – March 17th, 2025

    It’s Season 5, Episode 7 of Baylor Lariat Radio’s podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey preview the first two rounds of March Madness for Baylor basketball. First, in America’s favorite segment Hot Shots and Hot Takes the crew discusses which underdog can break into the Sweet 16. Next, we preview the first two rounds for women’s basketball, which looks to defend the Foster Pavillion against Grand Canyon. Then, No. 9-seeded men’s basketball takes on No. 8-seed Mississippi State to kick off Baylor’s tough road to the title. The guys end the episode with America’s second favorite segment, Word of the Day.
     

    Jackson Posey is a junior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He's an armchair theologian and smoothie enthusiast with a secret dream of becoming a monk. After graduating, he hopes to pursue a career in Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.

