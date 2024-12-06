Don’t Feed the Bear: Baylor Football Season Recap

It’s season 4, episode 13 of the Baylor Lariat’s football podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey round out the semester by revisiting preseason record predictions and coming up with new names for the Bluebonnet Battle.
Braden Murray
Braden Murray is a junior from Cypress, with a major in History and a minor in news-editorial. This is his third year on the LTVN staff, and his first as Sports Director. He is excited to take on this new role and all the responsibilities that come with it. In his free-time he likes to read and go on hikes in Cameron Park.
