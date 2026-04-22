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    Wednesday, April 22

    Harker Heights product Evan Chatman transferring to Baylor

    Jackson PoseyBy Men's Basketball No Comments1 Min Read
    UAB transfer Evan Chatman has signed with the Bears, the team announced Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Baylor Athletics

    By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

    Former UAB forward Evan Chatman has signed with Baylor, the team announced Wednesday. Under current NCAA guidelines, the Harker Heights native has one year of eligibility remaining.

    Chatman, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game this season. He shot 43.3% from the field and 27.5% on 2.5 3-pointers per game. A rebounding machine, his 281 rebounds last season cracked UAB’s top 10 all-time.

    Before his time at UAB, Chatman played 44 games across two seasons at McLennan Community College. (His freshman season was cut short by an injury.) As a sophomore, he averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.8 stocks for the Highlanders on 45.1/34.1/83.0 shooting.

    Chatman will be Baylor’s second local product in as many years. He follows in the footsteps of Waco Midway grad Caden Powell, who started 20 games for the Bears this season.

    Chatman is the Bears’ second addition of the day, after Yale forward Isaac Celiscar, and fourth of the portal cycle. Baylor announced Wednesday that seven players would be returning to the roster for 2026-27, the most since 2022-23.

    Jackson Posey is a senior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He’s an armchair theologian and chronic podcaster with a highly unfortunate penchant for microwaving salsa. After graduation, he plans to pursue a life of Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.

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