From Waco postal worker to Hermès artist: Art Center Waco shows work of Kermit Oliver

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

From a Waco postal worker to a renowned Hermès artist, Kermit Oliver now finds his wearable art on display through Art Center Waco’s “Hermès in the Heart of Texas” exhibition.

After studying at Texas Christian University, Oliver worked in the postal service for 40 years while privately pursuing his art career. He is best known for African American and Native American art, but he also drew inspiration from the wildlife of his childhood.

Meghan Bias, executive director of Art Center Waco, had nothing but praise for Oliver.

“It was an honor to hear him speak about his art, the collaboration with Hermès and the creative process for the scarves,” Bias said. “He is a humble and kind man who is a true artist in the purest sense of the word. His talent is only matched by the intricate thought process and intention behind all his work.”

Oliver’s art is featured in major museums, including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

“His work tells stories that are both personal and familiar,” Bias said. “He has the ability to reach a diverse audience by sharing himself through his art. This is the mark of a master. It is a distinguished opportunity to experience his work, and Art Center Waco is proud to share it with the community at no cost to the patron.”

AnnaLauren Packer, children’s education coordinator at Art Center Waco, said she enjoys seeing people from across the country come to see the exhibit.

“My favorite part of the current Oliver exhibit is seeing people who have heard about Mr. Oliver’s work from far and wide who come, and I think just due to the detailed and rich imagery in his work, just seeing the wonder on their faces,” Packer said.

The exhibit features Oliver’s depiction of Native American culture and early American history. Packer’s favorite piece was a silk scarf entitled “Madison Avenue.”

“The thing that I love about this one is … collage-style, where there are elements that realistically would be in a scene like this, but they’re all just really highly concentrated and in a kind of realistic and unrealistic way at the same time,” Packer said. “It’s just so rich and full of bounty. The beauty is overwhelming.”

The scarves are not only on display in frames but also styled on mannequins to show everyday wear. Packer said she appreciates Oliver’s work as a combination of art, history and fashion.

“Something I love about this exhibit as well is the rich overlap of art and history, plus the fact that it’s fashion and it’s wearable art,” Packer said. “I’ve seen a number of people during the exhibit wandering around with their own Hermès scarf.”

As the children’s education coordinator, Packer said she appreciates how Oliver’s story can inspire youth to pursue art endeavors.

“I think one of my favorite things about Kermit Oliver’s story and his historical collaboration with Hermès is just … the magic of anyone could become an artist,” Packer said. “Anyone could produce spectacular artwork. You don’t have to come from somewhere like New York City. You can come from somewhere like Waco ISD and produce something that gives joy to the world.”

“Hermès in the Heart of Texas” is open to the public until Oct. 14 at Art Center Waco.