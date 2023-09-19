No. 18 Baylor volleyball sweeps SFA to wrap up nonconference play

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

No. 18 Baylor volleyball dispatched Stephen F. Austin in straight sets Tuesday night in the Ferrell Center, giving the Bears a two-game home winning streak headed into Saturday’s Big 12 opener at No. 10 BYU.

“[I] loved that we were able to finish it in three and focus our energy and play clean,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “It was good that we were able to play good, hard [and] clean volleyball.”

Baylor (6-4) started fast, opening the game on a 3-0 run and running up the lead to 15-7 by the first media timeout. Play paused briefly after freshman outside hitter Kyndal Stowers appeared to sustain an injury, but she remained in the game and recorded a kill on the next play. The Bears ended the set on a 4-0 run, punctuated by three Ladyjack (11-3) attack errors, to win 25-14.

SFA held serve for much of the second set, opening with a 5-4 lead and going back-and-forth until a pin-point service ace by freshman setter Averi Carlson gave Baylor a 9-8 lead. From that point on, it was all gravy, as the Bears scored 14 of the next 17 points en route to a 25-15 win in the penultimate set.

Through two sets, Baylor ran a balanced offensive attack. Stowers and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Alicia Andrew had six kills each, joined by sophomore opposite hitter Allie Sczech and junior outside hitter Elise McGhee at five each. The third set featured more of the same, as Andrew finished a perfect 10 for 10 on kill attempts. McGhee and Stowers also recorded double-digit kills. The Bears won the final set 25-21.

“Honestly, I didn’t know I was 10 for 10, so that’s news for me,” Andrew said. “That was cool. That was fun. I attribute that to [setter] Averi [Carlson]; she set me some dimes up in there.”

McGuyre had high praise for Andrew following the win.

“[It was] super impressive,” McGuyre said. “She’s a future All-American for us and is just getting started, so we’re not even close to where her potential is. But what she’s doing right now, 10 for 10, that’s pretty awesome.

“[I] appreciate her high IQ and her work ethic, and she’s always been team-first too, [which] makes it another reason why she’s a great athlete to coach.”

The win moves the Bears to 3-1 at the Ferrell Center and 6-4 overall, as they put one of the most difficult preseason slates in the country behind them. But that doesn’t mean the road will get easier. On Saturday they’ll head to Provo, Utah, to open conference play against the BYU Cougars (11-1, 4-0 at home). The match is set to begin at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.