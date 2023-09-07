What to Do in Waco: Sept. 9-14

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

We’ve almost made it through the first month of school. Here are some things to do this week to get you through the homestretch and reach the first milestone of the semester.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 9 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Baylor vs. Utah football game | Sept. 9 | 11 a.m. | McLane Stadium, 1001 S MLK Jr. Blvd. | Ticket prices vary | Cheer on the Bears at home against the Utes.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Sept. 9 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | Tickets are $35 | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Baylor Symphony Orchestra featuring Meehan/Perkins Duo | Sept. 12 | 7:30 – 9 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave. | For a Creative Arts Experience credit, come hear the beautiful music of Wagner and more iconic composers, along with guest Lyceum series soloists, the Meehan/Perkins Duo.

Hermès in the Heart of Texas: The Art of Kermit Oliver | Aug. 4 – Oct. 14 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Art Center Waco presents a collection of art from Texas artist Kermit Oliver in collaboration with the iconic Hermès fashion house.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.