Home fans propel No. 16 Baylor volleyball to 3-1 win over No. 18 Rice

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

No. 16 Baylor volleyball came home to a warm welcome following its daunting trip to Minneapolis for the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. The Bears took down No. 18 Rice University 3-1 in front of 1,613 fans Friday night in the Ferrell Center — the team’s first win of the season.

Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Alicia Andrew said she had to pause and try to wrap her head around the strong atmosphere.

“I stepped out on the court and I took a second and did a full turn around, and I was looking at everyone,” Andrew said. “I was like, ‘This is amazing. This is what college volleyball should be like with the atmosphere. This is what we’re talking about.’”

Baylor (1-2) went 25-13, 25-14, 24-26 and 25-23 over the Owls (2-2) to secure the victory. The Bears protected the Ferrell Center in their home opener after back-to-back losses to top-five teams.

Head coach Ryan McGuyre gave credit to Andrew and junior middle blocker Manuela Bibinbe for stepping up. McGuyre said the middle blockers were the reason the Bears were able to limit Rice to a .007 hitting percentage.

“We tell them it’s the hardest position in our sport,” McGuyre said. “It’s a position about reaction and quick decisions. And you probably get yelled at the most by the coaches because they expect you to be good at so many things.”

Baylor shrugged off a slow start to take the first set, outscoring the Owls 20-5 after trailing 8-5. The Bears jumped out to a quick lead in the second set, which sparked passion on the court. Bibinbe was so amped after a block by freshman outside hitter Kyndal Stowers that she chest bumped Stowers nearly off the court.

McGuyre and Bibinbe herself said that’s just a small sampling of the “joy” she consistently carries.

“I feel like as a child of God, I have that joy in me,” Bibinbe said. “When I play with my teammates, it’s just my way to show them I love them. If you don’t see me joyful, that means something is happening.”

Three-straight kills wrapped up the second set in Baylor’s favor, but Rice punched back in the third. The Owls built a 22-13 lead but watched it dwindle thanks to an 11-2 run that made it even at 24 apiece.

Despite a raucous crowd’s attempt to distract Rice on its serve, the Owls snagged their lone set win 26-24. Rice senior outside hitter Danyle Courtley totaled seven of her 16 kills in that third set, as she was the only Owl with more than five kills.

“That was probably a little part of the frustration in dropping that set, because when good players heat up and get warm, they do it,” McGuyre said. “And we really wanted to be like, ‘Hey, let’s make somebody else beat us but her.’ And I think we lost sight of it.”

Rice kept it close in the fourth set, but the Bears dug in and secured the win on a kill from Andrews. McGuyre said it felt like his squad was a step quicker than the Owls and that the Bears’ success is a great testament to the home atmosphere.

“It really shouldn’t be our ball to win if we’re actually kicking a ball up and not just throwing it over,” McGuyre said. “Or, Stowers was almost in the band [section] hurling it.”

Those hustle plays were easy to come by, according to Andrew. She said the team locked in on protecting home court before the game.

“We just all went out there, and we’re like, ‘We got this. Like, this is our game. Nobody’s taking that from us,’” Andrew said. “And I think that really translated on the court.”

Baylor had a combined 34 kills from junior outside hitter Elise McGhee (13), Stowers (11) and Bibinbe (10). Stowers notched a double-double, courtesy of her 12 digs. Sophomore setter Averi Carlson also had a double-double, posting 30 assists and 15 digs. Bibinbe chipped in with a team-leading four solo blocks.

The Bears will soon hit the road again to face Southern Methodist University in a midweek bout. The first serve is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Moody Coliseum in Dallas.