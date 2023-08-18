Baylor’s fall fashion lookbook: How to sic the semester in style

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

With a diverse college campus like Baylor comes a wide variety of fashion choices. As students begin the fall semester, let’s look back at past trends and toward the future of fashion to predict what they will be wearing on their daily walks through campus. The fall lookbook for Baylor Bears can generally be divided into four categories, with a special Halloween bonus.

1. Athleisure

Athleisure is a classic choice, proving to withstand the test of time with ease. This choice may include a Lululemon “Align” tank top, a tasteful tennis skirt and a pair of colorful HOKA shoes — along with a Stanley cup to maintain hydration on 95-degree walks to and from the Baylor Sciences Building. An honorable mention for this category goes to the iconic Free People high-waisted shorts, which may not be everyone’s style but will undoubtedly stand out on campus once again this fall with their bright colors and large waistband.

2. Fall-struck

This is the style for those who wish it felt like fall when it certainly does not. We’ve all seen her, and we’ve probably all been her. With a cute, undoubtedly sweat-filled cable-knit sweater, along with high-waisted mom jeans and Converse, this style is not for the faint of heart. For accessories, a canvas tote bag and Starbucks in hand are indispensable. The honorable mention for this autumnal look is Dr. Martens boots, which have been a seasonal staple for many years.

3. Greek chic

Greek Life is an important part of Baylor’s campus culture and community. This look includes a fraternity-sponsored event T-shirt for men and a sorority jersey for women, as they sport their letters with pride. As for the rest of the outfit, this look can easily be combined with the athleisure category: pair it with athletic elements like the On “Cloud” shoes and a Lululemon skirt. Finally, an honorable mention for this category goes to the classic backward baseball cap (bonus points if it has fraternity letters on it).

4. Candid comfort

Have you ever woken up precisely 10 minutes before class starts? This style is the result — an overworked college student’s staple. The crucial facets of this look are sweatpants or the occasional pajama pants with an oversized T-shirt. Throw on your choice of comfy shoes to complete the fresh-out-of-bed style. But hey, at least you went to class, right? Lastly, the honorable mention is Birkenstock clogs, which have been taking college campuses by storm with their versatility and comfort.

5. ‘I Know Where I’m Going’

This T-shirt is a freshman classic as Move2BU wraps up and the class of 2027 takes on campus. Baylor spirit gear will be in full revival. With Baylor basketball and football T-shirts, Baylor brand sweatpants and the iconic 2021 NCAA basketball champions hat, this look encapsulates freshmen’s enthusiastic school spirit and loyalty. An honorable mention goes to any of the notorious Baylor-issued merch sent to upcoming students every year.

6. A special Halloween bonus

With the extravagant and iconic wardrobe featured in the “Barbie” movie this summer, Baylor couples will have no shortage of inspiration for their Halloween costumes. More specifically, the Barbie and Ken Western outfits will likely be the frontrunners.

These are just a few of the looks that are bound to pop up on campus throughout the fall semester. Whatever it is you choose to wear — from sweatpants to your Greek letters — wear it with pride. It is the wide variety of styles that make Baylor such a unique and fun campus.