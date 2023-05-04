What to Do in Waco: Summer 2023

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

While campus may be quiet during the summer months, Waco is certainly not on pause. Here are some of the best things to put on your Waco itinerary that happen each week, and some things to look forward to so there’s always something to do.

Name That Tune Music Bingo | Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave. | Win prizes by naming the most songs in Music Bingo. Each week features a different style of music to keep it fresh every time.

Trivia Night | Thursdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge Street | Grab some friends and put together a trivia team to win prizes and bragging rights.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Open Mic Night | Sundays, 6 p.m. | Lakeside Bar, 6605 Airport Road | Come display your talent on stage, or just come to sit and enjoy the atmosphere.

Scooby Doo Mansion Mayhem | Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ; Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Drive | Help the Mystery Inc. gang solve the case of a jewel thief in a spooky mansion.

Of Warm Impermanence | May 26 — July 22 | Art Center Waco, 701 S 8th Street | This upcoming exhibit explores trauma and healing through the sculptures, paintings and installations of Ty Nathan Clark and Vy Ngo.