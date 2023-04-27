What to Do in Waco: April 28-May 4

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Scooby Doo Mansion Mayhem | April 28 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Drive | Help the Mystery Inc. gang solve the case of a jewel thief in a spooky mansion.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | April 28 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 5th St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum, where some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunting this Waco landmark.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 29 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

The Atkins Tent Revival & SUNNN | April 29 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | As part of the 2023 Levitt AMP Waco Music Series, The Atkins Tent Revival and SUNNN, a band of Baylor students, will bring a splash of sound to Bridge Street.

Central Texas Comic Con | April 29-30 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | $20 day pass | Shop from artists, vendors and more dressed as your favorite characters, and meet celebrity guests from TV shows and movies.