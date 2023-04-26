A breakdown of students’ favorite albums of the school year

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

If you’ve ever wondered how your music taste compares to your fellow Bears’, here’s the breakdown. 146 people responded a poll and shared their favorite albums of last semester, this spring and where they get their tunes. This is what we found out.

Fall 2022

Out of 130 responses that named an album released between August and December of 2022, 50 students shouted out Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” as the best of the semester. The highest-streamed album on Spotify in a single day topped our poll, but SZA’s “SOS” wasn’t far behind. With 28 students claiming it as their favorite, “SOS” took just over 21% of the pie.



Other popular albums of the fall included “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” by The 1975 and “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?” by Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps. Many students even wrote in “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan and “Heroes and Villains” by Metro Boomin.

Spring 2023

This spring was a much more competitive semester for music. Just over 42% of the chart is taken up by albums with only one or two students choosing them as a favorite. Even the most hotly-anticipated albums are spread more evenly, as Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” only claimed 25% of the results.



Some indie darlings stole a spot on the poll, as Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” earned 12 responses of the total 128. Daniel Caesar’s R&B release, “NEVER ENOUGH,” came out with 10, tied with Gracie Abrams’ “Good Riddance.” Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” scratched by with nine.

Some popular write-ins included boygenius’ “the record” and “So Much (for) Stardust” by emo legends, Fall Out Boy.

Where do students listen to music?

Overwhelmingly, Baylor’s campus is Spotify-obsessed. 104 of the total 144 responses to this question came in for the streaming giant, about 72% overall. Apple Music only took 22%. Other platforms like Amazon Music, YouTube Music, radio and vinyl accounted for nearly 5% combined.

