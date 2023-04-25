Zeta Phi Beta brings back StompFest with ‘Step into the Future’ theme

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Staff Writer

Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. will continue its tradition of hosting StompFest starting at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Waco Hall. The event aims to spread awareness of the sorority’s philanthropy — ZHope — where the Nu Iota chapter fundraises for sickle cell anemia awareness.

Back in 2001, Zeta Phi Beta teamed up with the National Pan-Hellenic Council and several other organizations to bring together the Baylor community with performances to support each other’s philanthropies. StompFest was originally known as “Afro-Olympics” then.

This year, StompFest will have a theme of “Stepping into the Future,” and the entry is free for all.

Palos Verde, Calif., junior and StompFest Executive Producer Olivia Gray said the theme is about giving organizations unlimited imagination for their performances.

“The theme was one of the hardest parts to decide for this year, as it feels so high-stakes,” Gray said. “It portrays the return of StompFest as a central facet of Baylor’s culture as well as the importance of inclusion and diversity to the larger world.”

Although StompFest is a big part of the Baylor culture, Gray said the way word is spread about the event has changed since COVID-19. Everyone involved in StompFest is using social media platforms, flyers and newsletters to promote the event and reeducate Baylor on StompFest, she said.

Humble sophomore and Zeta Phi Beta President Makayla Williams said StompFest is built on many historical purposes of their philanthropy.

“It’s a combination of interactive, holistic and multidimensional outreach programs that are really just designed to enhance, cultivate and empower people who participate in developing health-promoting lifestyle choices. across their lifespan,” Williams said.

Williams also said StompFest took a long process to organize and put together, but it was all worth it to make a comeback after not being able to host it last year.

“I actually first started planning around July or August when I first started getting in contact with Student Productions,” Williams said. “It’s been lots of work putting in the time and effort into getting used to working and getting down to the structure of the event.”

Coming to StompFest is an experience that cannot be replaced, Williams said.

“This truly is a production of communities, love, and really just showing people that we’re all together in the same boat,” Williams said. “It’s a moment of pause and a space where you can choose to just have fun and take a moment and kind of help celebrate, as they are celebrating others and celebrate Blackness.”

