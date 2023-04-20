What to Do in Waco: April 21 – 28

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Waco Suspension Bridge celebration | April 21 – 22 | 7 p.m. Friday – 1 p.m. Saturday | 101 N University Parks Drive | Festivities to kick of the reopening of Waco’s iconic bridge will include live music and a drone show. The official ribbon-cutting will take place Saturday, followed by a longhorn cattle-driving across the bridge.

Scooby Doo Mansion Mayhem | April 22 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Drive | Help the Mystery Inc. gang solve the case of a jewel thief in a spooky mansion.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 22 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | April 22 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 5th St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum, where some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunting this Waco landmark.

Alejandro Escovedo at Common Grounds | April 22 | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S 8th St. | $20 tickets | Roots-rock and alt-country artist Alejandro Escovedo will fill the Common Grounds backyard with music. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Waco Author Event | April 27 | 6 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S 8th St. | Hear award-winning novelists Nova Mcbee, Ronie Keding and Candace Kade speak about their international travels, ventures into film and of course, their novels. Authors will be available for book signings.

