SLIDESHOW: Davidian Compound

A fire fighter tribute sign rests on the memorial stone. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
A tribute stone can be seen at the entrance of the Branch to pay respects to those who died in the Waco Seige. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
The inside of the church doubles as a museum for the Branch Davidians. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
The Olive Branch Wellness Center is the first building on the site of the Branch compound. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
A child that lives on the land of the Branch Davidian compound sits on her father's shoulders. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
The children that live on the remains of the Branch Davidian compound play in what is left of the pool thirty years later. The ash marks from the fire can be seen surrounding the borders of the inner pool wall. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
The storm shelter remenants of the Branch Davidian compound remains partially intact. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
The members of the Branch that live on the land started a garden in the back of the church. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
A Trump flag flies in front of the Branch church. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
The site where women and children were hidden during the Waco siege. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Charles Pace is the current leader of the Branch, the successor group of the Branch Davidians cult, and claims to be the successor to David Koresh. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
The Branch’s church was built on the base of the Branch Davidian compound. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
A camera points directly to all those that enter the Branch Church. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor