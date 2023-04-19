30 years of documentaries, TV series and podcasts of Waco Siege

By
Ana Ruiz Brictson
-
The members of the Branch that live on the land started a garden in the back of the church. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor

30 years after the Waco Siege, there have been many media projects that not only inform viewers on many of the tragic event that occurred back in 1993, but also comment on theories and general thoughts about the incident.

Below are some of many documentaries, TV series and Podcasts created since the event.

Documentaries:

TV Series:

Podcasts: all available on Spotify and other podcast platforms

  • Jimmy Atkins: Mysterious World – David Koresh (Waco Siege, Branch Davidians, Texas Apocalypse)
  • Not Another True Crime Podcast: The Waco Siege and the Branch Davidians
  • Into The Fire: A True Crime Podcast Episode 08: David Koresh and the Branch Davidians
  • Vicious Villains: David Koresh (37 mins) Sept. 8 2020
  • Real Crime: The Reelz Files – Murder Made me Famous: David Koresh
  • I Could Murder A Podcast: The 51 Day Siege of Waco – David Koresh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR