Climate Crisis Art Exhibit brings awareness to Waco

By Tyler White | Reporter

Local organization Waco Friends of the Climate is currently displaying their 6th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit at Art Center Waco. With art pieces from a variety of artists ranging from elementary school to adults, the exhibit features a multitude of thoughts and reactions toward the climate crisis.

Alan Northcutt, director of Waco Friends of the Climate and retired physician, said the exhibit is an opportunity to bring awareness about the climate crisis to the Waco community. His background as a scientist gave him the expertise to understand the climate situation at hand.

“I knew that it was an existential threat, you know, it was very, very dire,” Northcutt said. “And I didn’t see much awareness in Waco of that.”

Northcutt said the purpose of the exhibit is not just to bring awareness, but allow people to understand the solutions they can be a part of in their community. In the exhibit, the organization has provided cards with contact information to get involved and provides attendees with various ways that they can get involved to help the climate.

“I think the bottom line is, you know, we’re creating awareness and hopefully inspiration,” Northcutt said. “People are aware, but they’re also inspired to act, to do something. If you’re aware but don’t do anything about it, then you’re kind of still, you know, at first base.”

Houston junior Jordyn Chambers is one of the participants from Baylor in the art exhibit. She wanted to share her piece to highlight a specific problem related to the climate crisis.

Her artist statement from the piece says, “did you know that around 85% of the ocean’s pollution is discarded fishing gear? This waste is nicknamed ‘ghost gear’ and our oceans will never get clean if the fishing industry doesn’t push initiatives of change. My painting is meant to bring awareness to this scary fact in hopes of such change.”

Chambers said she wanted to share her art to allow the community to see a part of the climate crisis that may not be talked about as much. She wanted her piece to convey a deeper meaning and a reaction to show the dire need for change in this situation.

“I think as an artist, you know, especially at Baylor, we’re being taught that we don’t just want to create something just for the aesthetics or just for the look or to have something to hang in your house,” Chambers said. “We want to create something that has meaning and that has value in the world as a whole, you know. It’s like, we try to narrow down what can we talk about and what can we create that sends that vivid message.”

She encourages the Baylor community to go to the exhibit and share their support for not only the artists, but to learn about the climate crisis and become more aware. She said the work of the Waco Friends of the Climate is something that is impactful, and this exhibit is an opportunity for the community to be involved.

“I think more Baylor students should kind of get involved,” Chambers said. “I didn’t even know that the Waco Friends of the Climate was as active in the community as they are, which is really awesome. You know, nothing is going to change unless so many people get involved.”

Northcutt said the exhibit is an important step in sparking the change in Waco. He said he wants people to come support the exhibit because it will initiate the important conversations that need to be had.

“I encourage people to come because this topic is definitely under-discussed in Waco for something that’s an existential threat,” Northcutt said. “You would think people would be talking about every day.”

He said the ultimate purpose of the exhibit is to bring awareness and share with people how they can get involved. All of the art, from beautiful paintings of nature to pieces with a call to action, brings a new perspective to the climate crisis and brings out a reaction to find a solution.

“The point is some deal with solutions,” Northcutt said. “And that’s the ultimate goal … taking action, and I hope this will inspire people to do that.”

The Art Center Waco is hosting a reception for the exhibition on Friday from 5-7 p.m. to announce the winners of the exhibit. The Climate Crisis Art Exhibit is open to the public until April 29.