Kappa Alpha Theta, FIJI partner to host ‘Go for the Gold’

Kappa Alpha Theta and Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) have paired up for their second annual event, “Go for the Gold,” from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Edgefield.

The event will consist of many sports tournaments and inflatable obstacle courses that are available to any students that come with a team formed. Their goal is to raise $10,000 in support of their philanthropies, American Red Cross and McLennan County CASA.

FIJI and Theta began tabling events Tuesday and will continue until Thursday. They will be selling t-shirts at $20 along with a free sticker from Hole in the Roof — a sponsor of the event — at Fountain Mall, East Village and Memorial Dining Halls.

Additionally, the official “Go for Gold” Instagram added a link in its bio so people can help donate to their cause and profit shares throughout the week.

To participate in the events, people must pay a $5 fee to be on a team and each individual is able be in as many teams as they want. If team members are to buy a t-shirt, they are allowed to participate.

Larchmont, N.Y., sophomore and Theta philanthropy chair Mattie Pittman said pairing up with FIJI has been an amazing experience and she hopes to continue this partnership. In the spring 2022 semester, Theta and FIJI hosted “Concert for a Cause” at Common Grounds and raised $8,000.

“The philanthropies are very different, but our values as a fraternity and sorority are very similar in the sense that we are very dedicated in devoting time with our causes,” Pittman said.

She also said she is enthusiastic about the money they will be able to raise for CASA and American Red Cross.

“I just feel so lucky to serve this philanthropy. What CASA does in providing for the wellbeing of children with being a constant mentor and friend, is so influential and impactful with the work they do,” Pittman said.

Houston junior and FIJI philanthropy chair John Young said the organizations are expecting a great turn out at the event of not only members of FIJI and Theta, but also from other student organizations.

Young said many members are very excited to have their presidents participate in the dunk tank, one of the highlights of the event.

“We’re excited to see people come together for a great cause in great weather,” he said. “The inflatable and dunk tank will be some of the most popular things there.”

More information and updates regarding the event can be found on either organization’s social media pages.