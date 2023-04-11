Mayborn Museum displays Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship

By Maximilian Diehl | Staff Writer

The Mayborn Museum’s new display showcases a look into Waco’s religious and historical roots through a deep connection with the old and foundational churches and synagogues that have served the city for generations. The exhibit titled Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship is a fascinating window into the ever-changing culture of the community and some of the places and people that have had generational impact on the landscape as it is today.

The display features historical and modern images of many of the churches and synagogues in McLennan County as well as a large map of their locations in relation to historic Waco.

Chair of the department of museum studies Dr. Kenneth Hafertepe’s inspiration for the exhibit came from his books, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas,” and the upcoming “Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas.” Hafertepe’s work in “Homes of Waco” had already found its way to the annals of Mayborn, making this his second entry into the museum complex.

Hafertepe’s passion for the architecture and design of these houses of worship started with his upbringing in the Catholic church and was extended during his time at his alma mater, Georgetown University.

“I was struck by the many beautiful churches of the Catholic congregation,” Hafertepe said. “They are a reminder of when David exhorts us to ‘worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness.’” (Psalm 96:9)

However, Catholic churches are not the only point of emphasis in the exhibit, or in Hafertepe’s upcoming book. There is heavy emphasis on many denominations, from historically Black Methodist and Baptist congregations to Jewish synagogues.

The importance of places of worship is not lost on the Baylor community, with so many students finding solace and consistent joy in the process of worshiping, no matter the place.

“Often times, people of cultures past would construct churches with the intention of reflecting the beauty of God,” said Highlands Ranch, Colo., senior Mitch Harris. “Worship in places constructed to represent God can be so powerful, but so can the intentional act of worship through our entire lives.”

The Mayborn exhibit will be on display through August 31, and Hafetepe’s book, “Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas,” will be published on May 31.