BARC, professor say Narcan over-the-counter approval will ‘raise awareness’

By Caitlyn Meisner | Copy Editor

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved Narcan — a brand name device that delivers naloxone — to be purchased over-the-counter instead of needing a prescription from a doctor. Now, Narcan will be available for purchase similar to Advil or Ibuprofen.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose when given in time. This medication can reverse an overdose for drugs like fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and morphine. Naloxone comes in either a nasal spray or injectable form.

Narcan is only the brand name, but naloxone is more widely recognized and known under the name Narcan.

Dr. Jacques Nguyen, assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience, said naloxone is important for battling opioid overdoses.

“It was first understood as our main defense against opioid overdose,” Nguyen said. “The issue is that for some time, the FDA had not granted the approval of over-the-counter, non-prescription use of Naloxone because I think the standards for treating opioid overdoses were still being developed.”

Nguyen explained Narcan acts as an “opioid antagonist” to opioids in the body. He said it does not have side effects and cannot make someone addicted to opioids.

“It prevents these harmful and potent opioids from basically binding to receptors in the brain that can then elicit these sorts of toxic events,” Nguyen said.

The FDA approved this measure last month, but naloxone has been approved to treat overdoses since 1961.

With this ability to sell Narcan over-the-counter, Nguyen said the medication is now more accessible to the general public.

“With the ability to access naloxone over-the-counter and be sold directly to consumers in your pharmacy, your drugstore, convenience stores, maybe even gas stations, the idea is that more people have this accessible in the event that an emergency does arise,” Nguyen said.

Kelsey Austin, assistant director for collegiate recovery at the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center (BARC), agreed with Nguyen and said this approval will make the medication more accessible for the Baylor community.

“Previously, students were able to get a standing prescription of naloxone, but now that it’s over-the-counter, it will be more widely available,” Austin said. “This will also raise awareness for opioid overdoses that occur.”

Nguyen said raising awareness for addiction and overdoses is important in realizing how dangerous it is.

“As much as [the opioid crisis] has been in the public mindset and day-to-day news, most people don’t quite grasp just how dangerous it is and how easily you or someone could be affected,” Nguyen said. “I think getting this in the hands of the general public and without having to go through these extra channels will certainly help with increased knowledge and familiarity with our concerns on opioid overdose.”

In order to combat the opioid crisis, Austin said the BARC already has naloxone available and provides training to faculty and students upon request.

“Any groups can go through the training and receive education on overdoses and signs and symptoms on how to administer Narcan,” Austin said. “We give training to equip students and recognize the important of wellness beyond Baylor. Students can carry this training with them on or off campus.”

Austin also said the BARC supplies the Baylor Police Department with doses, and she said she’s sure they, and local medical teams, have seen overdoses.

Nguyen said just because it’s approved for over-the-counter, it does not mean it will necessarily be affordable.

“Depending on [Narcan’s] preparation, it’s expensive,” Nguyen said. “It can be anywhere upwards of $20 or $30 a dose if you buy the injectable.”

According to GoodRx, a four milligram dose of two nasal sprays of Narcan would likely cost $120 at H-E-B and $73 at CVS in Waco.

“The idea of having useful and critical access to naloxone still has to be met with the other discussion … because there could be some financial limitations,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen and Austin said this approval is a major step in addressing the opioid crisis and is a step in the right direction. Nguyen said hopefully, this wider access can make its way into everyone’s home.

“I think pretty firmly that [in] this day and age, having Narcan available in your first-aid kit is not too far-fetched,” Nguyen said.

Austin said if people are interested in receiving Narcan training through BARC to contact Austin through email at kelsey_austin@baylor.edu or the BARC email, barc@baylor.edu, for more information.