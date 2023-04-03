Say ‘I Do’ to this wedding playlist

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

The right music is important for any moment — car rides, walks on campus, studying. But for the big moments, it’s even more important. The music you play at your wedding can influence the event all day long, and picking the right songs means you’ll be instantly transported back to that day with each listen. Here are some suggestions for your big day playlist.

“Baby I’m Yours” by Arctic Monkeys

This is for all of the indie snobs like me. Arctic Monkeys did a great job with this song, which was a cover of the 1965 original by Barbara Lewis. It’s romantic and classic, but also modern. Arctic Monkeys’ version would be a tough contender for one of the best slow dance songs of all time in my book.

“At Last” by Etta James

This is a classic love song if I’ve ever heard one. It’s timeless and beautiful, and even though it’s been played at countless weddings, I don’t think it ever gets tired. For a heartwarming, crowd-pleasing playlist, add this one to the mix.

“Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole

Clearly, I’m a fan of the really old stuff. You just can’t go wrong with the magic that Nat King Cole’s voice conjures up. Cole’s voice is warm and glowing like Christmas, but works for every season. This is another pick perfect for a slow dance.

“Daylight” by Taylor Swift

For any “Swiftie” looking to start a new chapter in your “Love Story,” this is a good choice. It’s one of Swift’s best love songs and has a really beautiful sentiment to it as well.

“When I’m Sixty-Four” by The Beatles

While not entirely danceable, this song is adorable and fitting for the occasion. This would make for a good vibe as the day wears on, mixed in with other upbeat songs on the playlist. Maybe it’s a little bit dorky, but I think it’s a great pick from a band that has a lot of questionable love songs (I’m looking at you, “I Saw Her Standing There.” What do you mean, she was 17?).

“Love Me Tender” by Elvis Presley

I have this song on a very, very old 45 rpm vinyl record, and something about Presley’s voice on a decades-old pressing is so much better than anything Spotify could release. I don’t play it often, but when I do, I have to savor the moment like I’m the actress in a high-end chocolate commercial.