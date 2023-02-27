A&L Tunes-day: Spring break edition

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

If you’re in search of the week’s best new music, look no further. Here’s a short list of the music worth a listen to start your spring break off right and the releases to look forward to over the break:

“Kick in the Teeth” by Hippo Campus (Feb. 21)

“Kick in the Teeth” is a chill, laid-back track for the start of spring. The whiny guitar gives it a nostalgic, nearly western-inspired feel, but the brass instruments almost swing the song towards jazz, all while still being solidly indie. Hippo Campus is one of those bands that I “gatekept” in high school so that I could remain cool for as long as possible. Do me a favor and listen to “Kick in the Teeth” by Hippo Campus.

“Moonlight” by Kali Uchis (Feb. 24)





“Moonlight” has Uchis’ signature magical sound. From the first seconds of the song, you’re immediately drawn in to her dream world. Her voice floats softly over the retro-inspired throwback instrumental, creating an atmosphere that perfectly matches the lyrics. The mix of Spanish and English on this song adds another level of enjoyment, too.

“Tarantula” by Gorillaz (Feb. 24)





Gorillaz released their ninth studio album, “Cracker Island” last Friday, with some pretty stellar features with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Beck and more. “Tarantula” is free of features, and that’s why I think it shines on this album. Catchy, upbeat and energetic, this song captured my attention out of a relatively short album.

“Bruises” by Reneé Rapp (Feb. 24)





Reneé Rapp, perhaps better known for her role on the Hulu show “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” is making a splash in the music industry with her new EP, “Everything To Everyone.” Rapp released an extended version on Friday, which included a new song, “Bruises.” It’s catchy, but heartfelt. It’s deep and a little sad, but not so much that you can’t enjoy listening at any time of day, in any mood.

Look forward to:



“One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen (March 3)

“Red Moon in Venus” by Kali Uchis (March 3)

“Aurora” by Daisy Jones & the Six (March 3)

“Endless Summer Vacation” by Miley Cyrus (March 10)