What to Do in Waco: Feb. 23 – 28

All-University Sing | Feb. 23 – 25 | 6:30 p.m. | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | Online stream available for Feb. 25 | The beloved annual tradition returns to campus this week with 19 fresh acts sure to get the audiences out of their seats.

Softball vs. Minnesota | Feb. 24 | 3 p.m. | Getterman Stadium, 1612 S University Parks Drive | See No. 23 Baylor softball take on the University of Minnesota after a historic upset against then-No. 1 University of Oklahoma on Sunday.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 25 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Heathers | Feb. 23 – 26 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $18 – $20 | Silent House Theatre company puts on a production of this classic, ‘80s-inspired musical in collaboration with Waco Civic Theater. The show runs through Feb. 26.

Once | Feb. 23 – 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. | Mabee Theater, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 1401 S University Parks Drive | $15 | Baylor Theater puts on five sold-out shows of this musical, centering around the love story of two musicians in Dublin, Ireland.

Mini Black History Museum | until Feb. 28 | Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 6-9 p.m. | Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Dewey Community Center, 925 N. 9th Street | This Mini Black History Museum showcases the impact of Black history on all of America and is open to all ages.

Art a la Carte | until March 11 | Art Center Waco, 701 S 8th Street | This collective art exhibition features works of a wide range of variety from 17 Central Texas artists.

Cardboard Craze | until April 2 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Drive | Tickets free for Baylor students | The Mayborn dives into the science of recycling and trash as it invites people of all ages to build cardboard cities, forts, mazes and more.