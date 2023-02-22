Creative Waco to host free concerts this spring, summer

By Olivia Turner | Staff Writer

By the time finals roll around for the Bears this spring, the city of Waco will be hosting a series of concerts, all of which will be free to the public.

Partnered with and made possible by the Levitt Amp Foundation and Creative Waco, the city will be holding the concerts at the amphitheater at Bridge Street Plaza every Saturday from April 22 to July 23. Director of marketing and communications for Creative Waco, Kennedy Sam, said the organization’s goal in offering these free concerts is to promote more community interaction with the arts without the barrier of an admission cost. She said she hopes some attendees may even be able to discover a new favorite artist.

“We’re really excited to bring something fresh and new to the space that as a whole, has such a rich history of being a pillar in our music scene,” Sam said of the amphitheater.

Though the entire lineup for the show is not yet available to the public, Sam was able to reveal one artist who is scheduled to headline one of the concerts: Waco native and renowned blues artist Ruthie Foster.

In addition to the blues, project manager for the Waco Levitt Amp Concert Series and Baylor alumnus Eric Linares said other genres such as jazz and indie music will be making an appearance. Linares said these concerts provide opportunities for these genres, which highlight the unique culture of Waco, to become more celebrated.

“We want to have groups and artists and bands that are local, that care about the community and that showcase the beauty and the artistic talent that our community has,” Linares said. “For certain musicians, this could be an opportunity to grow in their musical ability, to learn more about what it is to be a recording artist or touring artist.”

Music, along with dancing and local vendors, will all be a part of the equation to create an opportunity for people to come together and have enjoyable spring and summer evenings, Linares said.

Sam said she realizes Baylor students will likely be very busy by the time the weekly concerts begin, especially due to finals around the end of April, but that she hopes students will make time to come and see the artists to explore more of Waco’s artistic significance. She also said Baylor students also can join in the music-making if they fit the Levitt Amp Foundation’s qualifications and wish to gain experience.

“We’re really encouraging young people to get involved whether it’s submitting their acts to perform as long as they meet the requirements, but also on the back end of the technical side,” Sam said. “We love to be connected to people who are interested in getting experience in that space.”

This poses an enticing opportunity for music students at Baylor, according to Waco freshman Abby Guel, especially because of Waco’s smaller population which will make for less intimidating first performances.

“I’d say give it a shot if you’re looking for more publicity in a low-stress situation,” Guel said.

Guel said she is glad the concerts are free, and she thinks it will better encourage community members to attend.

The Waco Levitt Amp Concert Series is set to continue seasonally through 2024 and 2025 for a three-year run of free music and celebration within the Waco community.