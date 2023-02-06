UGGs: A 2002 staple will never go out of style

By Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Picture this: It’s the early 2000s and photos just surfaced of Paris Hilton and the Olsen twins wearing UGGs, which are Australian sheepskin boots ranging in colors and styles. Flash forward 20 years later, and they are still in style with no end to the trend in sight.

As a girl in middle school, showing up with the new chestnut bailey bows made you instantly cool. This is the same now if you have your hands on the platform tasmans or ultra minis.

It was always said, “the taller the UGGs a girl wore, the more popular she was in school.” So, now that ultra mini UGGs, the shortest UGGs, are popular, it shows how much trends have evolved.

I remember as a child, that if I wanted UGGs, it would be my “big” Christmas gift. It was not everyday that you were lucky enough to snag a pair.

Many companies have copied UGGs and made off-brand dupes, but I don’t think anything will ever be as iconic as the original.

For certain periods of my childhood, UGGs went out of style. But as someone who continued to wear them until they fell apart, I believe they never truly went out of style — the trend just slowed down. Many people will try to deem UGGs “cheugy,” but celebrities and many others still wear the notable shoe.

I think the “cheugy” insult most likely has to do with UGG experimenting with new styles. When UGG released the platform colorful slippers, the majority were not a fan; but ultimately, the trend started back up, and it’s once again cool to wear UGGs.

UGGs are selling out pretty quickly. Fashion trends will always continue to repeat themselves, especially due to the trickle down theory, which is when influencers or celebrities wear an item, people are more inclined to buy it. The ultra mini UGGs are once again popular, due to Bella Hadid wearing them back in September 2022 as a staple in her day-off outfit. Other notable celebrities seen in UGGs in 2022 are Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

UGGs are just as popular today in women’s fashion as they were in 2002 and I will fall for the trend every time, even in 2042. I’m wearing UGGs as I write this column, and I truly see the hype. I can wear them to class or around my apartment, and I know they will continue to be in style, despite the ebbs and flows.