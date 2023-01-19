What to Do in Waco: Jan. 20-27

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

LLL Coffee: The God Particle | Jan. 20 | 9:30 a.m. | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks Drive | Jay Dittmann, associate professor of physics at Baylor, will speak about the discovery of the God particle as part of a series of lectures called Lifetime Learning at the Mayborn Museum.

Rogue Con ‘23 | Jan. 20, 6 p.m to 9 p.m. | Jan. 21, 11 a.m – 5 p.m. | 712 Austin Ave | Rogue Con ‘23 is a gathering of local artists, artisans and content creators put on by Cultivate 7Twelve.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 21 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

ATG Expo | Jan. 21 | 10 a.m – 6 p.m. | Jan. 22 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | Free for children, $20-25 for adults | This convention features a wide range of entertainment for all ages, including anime, manga, cosplay, movies, toys and more.

Eastside Market | Jan. 21 | noon | Brotherwell Brewery | 400 E Bridge Street | Come out to browse various local vendors from clothing, artisans and foodmakers at this monthly market.

Baylor women’s basketball vs. Texas | Jan. 22 | 4 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900 University Parks Drive | Free for students | Baylor women’s basketball will host the University of Texas at home in the Ferrell Center.

Newsies Jr. and Annie Jr. | Jan. 26-29 | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | This is WCT’s first Youth Theatre double feature, featuring two iconic and familiar musicals on the playbill.

Baylor men’s tennis vs. Arizona State | Jan. 27 | 6 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900 S University Parks Drive | Free for students | Watch Baylor men’s tennis take on Arizona State University at home at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Cameron Sacky Band | Jan. 27 | 6 p.m. | Backyard Bar, Stage, and Grill, 511 S 8th St | $10 for ages 21 and up, $20 for under 21 | Come out and enjoy live country music from The Cameron Sacky Band.

Art a la Carte | until March 11 | Art Center Waco, 701 S 8th Street | This collective art exhibition features works of a wide range of variety from 17 Central Texas artists.