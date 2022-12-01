What to Do in Waco: Dec. 2 – 4

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Wild Lights | until Dec. 31 | Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 6 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 2601 N University Parks Dr. | $15 | Enjoy warm beverages, a free scavenger hunt and more during this stroll through the Zoo at night.

Christmas at the Silos | until Dec. 30 | noon – 8:30 p.m. | Magnolia Silos, 601 Webster Ave. | Free entry | Bring your friends and family out to enjoy lights, hot chocolate, Santa photo-ops, shopping and more.

Baylor Theatre: A Monster Calls | Dec. 2 – 4 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, 1401 S University Dr. | $20 | Based on a Carnegie Medal winning novel by author Patrick Ness, this ensemble piece dives into connection and the human experience through great storytelling.

Waco Wonderland Tree Lighting and Fireworks | Dec. 2 – 4 | 7 – 8 p.m. | Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave. | This three-day festival kicks off with a tree lighting followed by a market, Ferris wheel, train ride, food trucks, firework show and more.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Dec. 3 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Groovy Market | Dec. 3 | noon – 3 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free | This month’s market is hosted by Renewed Clothing.

Paranormal Experience at the Dr Pepper Museum | Dec. 3 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $30 | This two-hour tour unveils a different side of the museum to visitors — one that many people will never experience. Museum guides will lead visitors through forbidden parts of the museum to discuss its paranormal past and present. This experience is reserved for anyone 18 years old and up.

Improv Comedy Show | Dec. 3 | 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd. | Tickets are $15.50 | Come out and watch local comedians as they come up with hilarious material on the spot.

Eastside Market | Dec. 4 | noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to check out the Eastside Market with more than 40 vendors, music, art, food and more.

Baylor Women’s Basketball vs. Houston Christian University | Dec. 4 | 2 – 4 p.m. | Ferrell Center | $15 | Come out and support the Bears as they take on Houston Christian University.