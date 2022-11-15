Baylor women’s club soccer journeys to nationals after hard-fought season

By AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Writer

After claiming a victory over Texas A&M University in a penalty shootout on Oct. 30, Baylor women’s club soccer clinched a spot in the 2022 NIRSA National Soccer Championship, which is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday in Round Rock. This is the squad’s second straight year competing in nationals, but the journeys to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 could not have been more different.

This season is senior captain Jackie Melvin’s fourth and final season with Baylor club soccer. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native said this year’s schedule has been more difficult. In 2021, the squad scored double digits against its opponents, but after switching conferences, games have been more challenging in a good way.

After receiving one of the six “at-large” bids to earn a berth in the 2021 nationals, Melvin said it feels good to secure a spot based on rankings this year.

“It just feels more earned this year because we actually had a really hard season and then made it to regionals, played really good teams and then [we are] going to nationals,” Melvin said. “So, I think we are even more prepared from last year.”

Head coach Smith Getterman said with the team changing conferences, the Bears are playing high-level squads such as Louisiana State University, Texas A&M University and Texas Christian University.

“Going into the season, we were the underdogs,” Getterman said. “We were put in a new conference, and we were definitely not the favorites.”

Despite not being favored, Baylor has found lots of success on the field. The squad claimed big wins like the 2-1 victory over TCU and a hard-fought 3-2 comeback after being two goals down against LSU. With the success in Baton Rouge, La., the road to the postseason tournament was easier.

However, the game that sealed the deal was against Texas A&M University. After remaining scoreless in regular time, the teams moved to penalty kicks. Baylor took the shootout victory 5-4.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Getterman said. “The girls will tell you we work on penalties every couple of weeks at practice. We’ve been doing it since they walked on campus in August … A big part of that is because last year, we actually lost to A&M in penalties.”

Getterman’s goal was to prepare the squad for a situation just like this, and because the athletes were mentally prepared, the squad prevailed.

Melvin said nationals is such a special thing. Inevitably, this tournament will be the end of her soccer journey and her last time on the pitch as a player.

“This year, it’s also going to be my last soccer game ever,” Melvin said. “I’ve been playing since I was 5. That’s going to be very hard. So, I will definitely cry. So, very exciting, and I think we’ll do very well.”

Getterman echoed Melvin’s sentiments and said this tournament is special.

“It just makes me really proud,” Getterman said. “It makes me proud of these women who have committed themselves to it. It makes me thankful that I get to see the fruits of their labor really reveal themselves.”

Baylor women’s club soccer will hit the field on Thursday to compete against one of the 96 collegiate club teams in the national tournament. The schedule has not been announced but will be available soon.