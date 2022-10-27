What to Do in Waco: Oct. 28 – 30

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Silobration 2022 | Oct. 27 – 29 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Magnolia Market | Free | This three-day free event will include music, a vendor fair, roller rink and more.

Silent Sky | Oct. 28 – 30 | 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $25 | Inspired by the true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, this play follows her life and work.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 29 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Uptown Art Walk | Oct. 29 | noon – 3 p.m. | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery | Free | This monthly event highlights the work of local artists.

Scared Sober Haunted House | Oct. 28 – 31 | 6:30 – 10:00 p.m. | $10 suggested donation | Come out to Sunshine Recovery’s third annual haunted house where proceeds will benefit the Sunshine Recovery house.

Cinema Safari | Oct. 28 | 7 – 9 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo | $5 – 20 | Come out to Cameron Park Zoo after hours to see a special streaming of Jurassic Park. Food will be available for purchase and no outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast | Oct. 28 – 29 | 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $7- 25 | Come out and watch local actors perform in front of a streaming of the classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Dia De Los Muertos Parade and Festival | Oct. 29 | 4 – 11 p.m. | Indian Spring Park | Free | Join the Waco community in celebrating Dia De Los Muertos with a parade, local art display, food trucks, vendor market and more.