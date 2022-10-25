A&L Desk Recs: Halloween anthems

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Halloween weekend is quickly approaching, and what better way to get into the spirit than a spooky playlist? The A&L staff has compiled our favorite Halloween anthems into an easily accessible playlist for any of your weekend festivities.

Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.



I feel like we’ve all probably heard this song many times in our lives, but it’s still a classic. Will your Halloween day festivities really be complete without this theme song? I believe not.

“I Put A Spell On You” by Nina Simone

I love this song so much, especially because of Nina Simone’s stellar vocals and the piano playing. It’s hard to believe this isn’t her original song, because after her version, no one talked about the original anymore. It has an ominous feeling, perfect for any Halloween activities.

Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

“Edge of Midnight” by Miley Cyrus ft. Stevie Nicks

Though this is not specifically a Halloween anthem, it gives off the right spooky vibes. I hate hearing the same Halloween songs every year, so this is a good modern one to throw into the mix.

“Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

This is one of the few classics I’ll listen to over and over again. Its lyrics and musical qualities remind me of Halloween, just not in a cheesy way.



Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

“Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)” by David Bowie

This lesser-known Bowie song is thematically on point for a Halloween party and has lyrics that remind me of old crumbling castles with ghosts haunting the halls. Anything Bowie made is a classic, and this song is no different, so if you’re searching for something to set the vibe without being too cheesy, this is the way to go.

“Policy of Truth” by Depeche Mode

This song isn’t really Halloween-themed at all, but it’s in line with the goth music of the ’80s, which I feel is valid to include on any playlist, including a Halloween one. It has a spooky, dark sound that’s perfect for a party and a strong beat that’s easy to dance to.



Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

This is a classic Halloween song that needs to be on your playlist. It would definitely be hard to have a Halloween party without “Thriller.”

“Calling All the Monsters” by China Anne McClain

Calling all Disney Channel fans: You’ll probably remember this song. It would be a great addition to any Halloween party playlist.



Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

“Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

What song screams Halloween more than the “Monster Mash”? It’s a great funky Halloween song for any party or gathering.

“Welcome to My Nightmare” by Alice Cooper

This is Alice Cooper’s best song, in my opinion. This scary song tackles the horrors in a person’s mind in a song that is both soft and rock-tastic.