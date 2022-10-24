In case you missed it: Homecoming edition

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Whether it was a major upset in the arena or a much-needed win on the gridiron, Baylor athletics did a lot over the weekend. With all the homecoming festivities going on, here is everything you may have missed:

No. 10 Baylor equestrian knocks off No. 1 TCU, 12-7

In a “Go Gold” match, No. 10 Baylor equestrian upset No. 1 TCU 12-7 Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center. Following a 5-4 lead at halftime, the Bears (1-3, 1-1 Big 12) executed a 5-0 sweep in Flat to secure the victory over the top-ranked Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12).

The schedule doesn’t lighten up, as Baylor heads north to square off with No. 2 SMU on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Dallas Equestrian Center. Match time has not been announced yet.

Bears put on dominant first half, hold off Jayhawks 35-23

Baylor football avoided a three-game losing streak and held off a second half effort by the University of Kansas, winning 35-23 Saturday morning at McLane Stadium during homecoming weekend.

“To build that and close out the game when it’s needed was good to see, but we would all like to not be in that situation again,” head coach Dave Aranda said.

The Bears now look ahead to a nighttime road contest versus Texas Tech University. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

No. 14 Baylor volleyball triumphs, beats K-State in four sets

No. 14 Baylor volleyball fought tooth and nail for a 3-1 win over Kansas State University Saturday afternoon in Bramlage Coliseum.

“It was a slugfest, all the sets went deuce,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said.

The Bears remain on the road and meet the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Wednesday.

Baylor women’s golf ends Stanford Intercollegiate in fifth place

Baylor women’s golf recorded a 2-over 854 on Sunday to find itself in fifth place at the Stanford Intercollegiate. Sophomore Sera Hasegawa and junior Rosie Belsham notched top-10 finishes to lead the Bears.

“I was happy to see us play another solid round on a great tournament golf course,” head coach Jay Goble said. “Sera and Rosie played great today, and both had a very solid week. They are both fantastic players, and it was great to see them do well in this strong field.”

Baylor will compete outside of the states in the Battle at The Beach event, slated Oct. 28-30 at Golf Club De Campestre in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Baylor soccer struggles against No. 12 TCU, falls 2-0

Baylor soccer could not find the back of the net Sunday afternoon against No. 12 TCU resulting in a 2-0 loss at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Bears started off strong, but the Horned Frogs struck in the second half, burying two balls in the goal.

“When our tactical strategy limited [TCU], their individual players started winning 1v1 battles and we weren’t able to,” head coach Michelle Lenard said. “We got in several times, but it resulted in nothing, not a shot, not a cross.”

Baylor closes out regular season play on Thursday at home against Oklahoma State University at 7 p.m.

The last time the two teams met, the green and gold won 2-1 in Stillwater. This game is an opportunity for the squad to secure its spot in the Big 12 Tournament in Round Rock.

Shcherbinina upsets Collins in W80 Tyler Tournament

In the first round of qualifying for the W80 Tyler Tournament, Baylor women’s tennis’ sophomore Alina Shcherbinina knocked off Kylie Collins (#656 WTA) by a score of 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

The Bears are competing individually until they come together for the Baylor Invite at the Hurd Tennis Center. The event will run from Friday to Sunday.