Baylor football hopes to avoid three-game skid

It hasn’t been an ideal start for Baylor football to this point, but it has a chance to get back on track with a homecoming contest against the University of Kansas on Saturday. The game will showcase two programs on the cusp of a three-game losing streak.

The Bears (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) have underperformed to this point, while the Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) have shattered expectations.

The two were expected to be polar opposites, as Baylor was picked to repeat as conference champions in the preseason media poll, while Kansas was voted to finish in last place.

The tables have turned, and the Bears are hoping to find the success they found in 2021-22 whereas the Jayhawks hope to continue making statements and proving they deserve to be taken seriously.

Monday head coach Dave Aranda said the status of sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen and junior running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams was unknown and that they needed further testing.

Both Shapen and Williams suffered head injuries during the team’s 43-40 loss to West Virginia University this past Thursday.

With Shapen’s status in the air, redshirt freshman slinger Kyron Drones would be in line to get the start under center on Saturday. Drones was thrust into a tough spot on Thursday, but showed poise and ability, according to Aranda.

Whether Drones or Shapen suits up and starts, fifth-year senior tight end Ben Sims said he has the same amount of confidence either way.

“Kyron’s got the same abilities,” Sims said. “I mean, like y’all saw in the game, he came in and didn’t skip a beat. So, the confidence that the offense has in Kyron is second-to- none. We’re ready for him to play if he needs to.”

History would tell you that Baylor will dominate this weekend, as the green and gold hosts a 17-4 all-time record over KU, winning the last 12 consecutive meetings.

The Bears have outscored the Jayhawks 578-99 during that streak. This year is much different since KU is taking the league by surprise.

“We go into Kansas historically – maybe not the best team – but we tell ourselves every year that this is not the same Kansas team as it was the year before,” Sims said. “And that keeps guys focused and I think it holds a lot of truth. So, going into it with the mentality that they’re the best team in the Big 12 might be necessary.”

Aranda said he’s still worrying about where the team is putting its focus each and every day. He said that falls on him and how he directs the group.

“I worry about being so outcome focused at the start of all of it,” Aranda said. “Because that is probably something I didn’t have a handle on in the beginning and got us to where we’re at in this place anyways.

“And so, to get back on what we have to do today, what we have to do this afternoon. What we have to do with this meeting, with this walk- through, with this practice, is really where the focus needs to be.”

Over the last two games, the Bears have given up 18 points on non-traditional scores.

In those same two matches, they’ve only lost by a combined 14 points.

When looking at that and where the issue stems from, Aranda said it falls on coaching.

He said “we’re getting guys that are panicking trying to make plays.”

He said it’s his job to make connections in player meetings to fully establish that trust among the athletes.

“We’ve got to be able to do our 1/11th instead of chasing these plays,” Aranda said. “Let’s be where we’re supposed to be, and these plays will come to us … When the losses are finding you, it’s funny how you start helping those losses find you. And we’re in that space right now. So, the trust part is a big part to get us out.”

Both Aranda and junior defensive lineman Siaki “Apu” Ika said improvements start in practice. They said more specifically, finishing through drills rather than getting it over with is how the team is attacking the week.

“I have to hold them to higher standards at the end of a play,” Aranda said. “We generally have a quick whistle in practice and I think the finish of a defensive play can be better.”

Apu added that the increased intensity of practice will help reduce tackling issues seen in Baylor’s loss to WVU.

“Put ourselves in those positions that we’re going to be in on Saturday, not something that we’re just running through just to get the period over with,” Apu said.

Kickoff for Saturday’s homecoming contest between the Bears and Jayhawks is set for 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can be listened to on ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM.

In homecoming games, Baylor is 49-43-4 all-time, winning three consecutive along with 10 of the last 11 matchups.

Earlier in the year, the squad felt like they were playing green, or to their standard as they moved into conference play.

With back-to-back losses now, Apu said the group needs to find a way to get back to its identity.

“We’ve got to play faster, get back to playing green,” Apu said. “I feel like during practice when the lights aren’t on and the pressure isn’t felt, it’s easy to play fast. We’ve just got to do it when the lights come on.”